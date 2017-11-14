Hurst named semifinalist for Mackey Award

South Carolina's Hayden Hurst gets loose for a touchdown after making a catch against Arkansas during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

It's been a pretty good year for South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst

The junior is one of eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

“It’s an honor,” Hurst said about being named a semifinalist. “Like I told you guys before when I stepped foot on campus, I figured I could come and compete, but being one of eight tight ends to be named top in the country is pretty humbling.”

Previous winners on the list include Kellen Winslow, II, Dallas Clark, Mercedes Lewis, Dwayne Allen, and Tyler Eifert just to name a few.

The winner of the Mackey Award will be announced on December 6.

