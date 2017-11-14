He played the same lottery numbers for 7 years. On Saturday, he won $2 million.

Who says their luck never comes through? Well, they need to talk to a gentleman from Sumter who just won $2 million from the South Carolina Education Lottery and Powerball thanks to an unusual strategy.

For seven years, the lucky winner, who has chosen to stay anonymous, played the exact same number combination -- a combo of birthdays and anniversaries.

Lottery officials say the man usually buys a Powerball ticket when going out of town on vacation in hopes of making it more exciting.

Well, exciting it was this time as the winner found out Monday morning that he had won $2 million on a $2 ticket purchased at a Sumter gas station.

“I’m not going to do anything crazy,” said the winner. “I don’t have my eyes on a new Camaro or anything. I plan to purchase a house and live without worrying about a mortgage.”

Enjoy the money, friend!

