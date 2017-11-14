You could get a refund for VC Summer if state lawmakers have their way

Six bills have been prefiled in the South Carolina House of Representatives in an effort to protect ratepayers following the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear project earlier this year.

The prefiled bills, known as the Utility Ratepayer Protection Package, come as legislators continue to hold hearings in the wake of the project's ending.

The various bills take aim at reforming the state's Public Safety Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff, creating a new oversight committee, forcing SCANA to issue refunds on the project, halting rate payments by SCE&G that were used to pay for the project, and reforming Santee Cooper.

These bills are will be reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee, according to House Speaker Jay Lucas, due to the pending lawsuits targeting the project's collapse.

“Chairman Peter McCoy and the other 19 members of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee worked tirelessly for three months to carefully craft this package of bills and I commend each of them for their efforts. The House Judiciary Committee should begin debating all six pieces of legislation as soon as possible and ahead of the January session to ensure ratepayers receive the protections they deserve," Lucas said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.