SC businesses getting a break on unemployment insurance

South Carolina businesses are getting a break on the amount they pay for unemployment insurance.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Tuesday morning at a 10 a.m. news conference.

It's the fifth straight year the Department Of Employment and Workforce has cut the rate.

The 2018 tax rate represents an average reduction of 10.2 percent over last year's rate. It's also a 36 percent drop over the last five years.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.