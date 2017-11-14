'We've forgotten how to love one another.' Walmart cashier's kindness, patience with customer goes viral

Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.

A woman at a Mississippi Walmart learned that lesson after watching an older man struggle to count his change at the checkout counter. The woman, Spring Herbison Bowlin, documented the exchange on her Facebook page.

Bowlin says the man looked back at her and profusely apologized for taking so long. She watches as his hands and voice shake.

But here's where kindness comes in.

The cashier took the man's money and began helping him.

"This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, 'This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,'" Bowlin said. "He continues to apologize to both of us as we reassure him it's okay. They get his transaction handled and he shuffles away."

Bowlin said she then thanked the cashier for her patience and kindness. But no worries, according to the cashier.

"She shakes her head and replies, 'You shouldn't have to thank me, baby. What's wrong with our world is we've forgotten how to love one another,'" Bowlin wrote.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.