Chronic, progressive and incurable - do you have COPD?

A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.More >>
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.More >>
The revelations are sure to increase calls in Congress to have Trump Jr. testify publicly as part of several committee probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
The revelations are sure to increase calls in Congress to have Trump Jr. testify publicly as part of several committee probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.More >>
Democratic lawmakers contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
If Moore were to win, there's no precedent in the Senate for refusing to seat him. But the Senate could immediately move to expel him.More >>
If Moore were to win, there's no precedent in the Senate for refusing to seat him. But the Senate could immediately move to expel him.More >>
President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.More >>
President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.More >>
The Atlantic reports that President Donald Trump's oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary...More >>
The Atlantic reports that President Donald Trump's oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign.More >>
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
A U.S. appeals court is allowing enforcement of part of the Trump administration's newest version of the travel ban that bars foreign nationals who don't have a "bona fide' ties to the U.S.More >>
A U.S. appeals court is allowing enforcement of part of the Trump administration's newest version of the travel ban that bars foreign nationals who don't have a "bona fide' ties to the U.S., including family relationships.More >>
Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.More >>
Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.More >>