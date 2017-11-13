UPDATE: Inmate stabbed to death at Lee Correctional identified - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Inmate stabbed to death at Lee Correctional identified

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Larry Rainey in a previous mugshot.
Lee Correctional Institution
BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they are investigating a stabbing of an inmate that led to his death. 

In a tweet posted Monday, the incident happened Monday at the Lee Correctional Institution. 

The inmate has been identified as Larry Rainey. The details of the stabbing are unknown at this time. 

Another inmate was stabbed at Lee Correctional in August and later died. 

