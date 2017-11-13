UPDATE: Inmate stabbed to death at Lee Correctional identified

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they are investigating a stabbing of an inmate that led to his death.

In a tweet posted Monday, the incident happened Monday at the Lee Correctional Institution.

The inmate has been identified as Larry Rainey. The details of the stabbing are unknown at this time.

Another inmate was stabbed at Lee Correctional in August and later died.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating a stabbing that happened today at Lee Correctional Institution which has resulted in the death of an inmate. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) November 13, 2017

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.