Woman arrested in fatal August hit and run

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run from August.

Natalie Thornton is the suspect who was arrested Thursday and has since bonded out.

In August, Aubrey Rucker was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 378 near Clubside Drive west of Lexington.

According to troopers, Rucker was a waitress and was leaving the restaurant where she worked when she was hit. 

