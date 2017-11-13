Woman arrested in fatal August hit and run

Natalie Thornton is the suspect who was arrested Thursday and has since bonded out. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run from August.

Natalie Thornton is the suspect who was arrested Thursday and has since bonded out.

In August, Aubrey Rucker was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 378 near Clubside Drive west of Lexington.

According to troopers, Rucker was a waitress and was leaving the restaurant where she worked when she was hit.

