Former USC star hired as high school head football coach

Another former South Carolina Gamecock has landed a position as a high school head football coach.

Former USC safety and linebacker Devonte Holloman was recently named as the next head coach at Beaufort High. Holloman previously served as the Eagles defensive backs coach before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “My goal is to build not just solid football players but also successful young people. I want to prepare them for the next level, whether that’s college, the workplace or the military.”

Holloman was a three-year starter at Carolina. After finishing his career with the Gamecocks, Holloman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys before retiring due to a neck injury.

Now, he looks to impart the knowledge he’s gained on the gridiron to his players in hopes of winning a state championship.

“Coach Holloman is not only a terrific teacher of the game of football, he’s also very gifted when it comes to connecting with young people about the issues they face in their daily lives,” said Beaufort High Athletic Director Linc Lyles. “In my experience, that’s unusual for someone at such an early stage in his career. He’s a proven winner, and we’re confident that he’ll bring his winning spirit to Beaufort High School.”

Holloman replaces Mark Clifford, who stepped down from the coaching post after 14 years.

