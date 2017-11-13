Former USC star hired as high school head football coach

It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but South Carolina will take it. Despite three first-quarter turnovers, the Gamecocks defeated Florida 28-20 thanks to a dominant rushing attack.More >>
It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but South Carolina will take it. Despite three first-quarter turnovers, the Gamecocks defeated Florida 28-20 thanks to a dominant rushing attack.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
Chuck Person of Auburn University has been formally indicted after a federal bribery probe.More >>
Chuck Person of Auburn University has been formally indicted after a federal bribery probe.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>