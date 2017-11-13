PETA to stage almost nude demonstration in Five Points today

With Thanksgiving about a week away, if you're looking for an alternative to traditional fixings, PETA will be in the Five Points area on Tuesday to encourage folks to go vegan.

PETA will have a volunteer take the streets of Five Points and will lie nude in a "trussed-up" post alongside two "giant turkey carcasses" on a cutting board that reads, "Go Vegan this Thanksgiving" at the intersection of Harden and Devine streets.

The scene will include a banner proclaiming, "We Are All the Same."

"All animals have flesh, organs, and feelings, and none wants to die violently for someone else's meal," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA is calling on caring people to give turkeys a break this Thanksgiving and make their holiday table a place of compassion for all beings."

PETA says this is just one step in ensuring animals are safe all year-round, but especially during the holidays.

"Every year, billions of animals' bodies are chopped up, wrapped in cellophane, and labeled for the supermarket meat case. PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that 'animals are not ours to eat,' notes that turkeys are sensitive, smart animals who can feel pain and who form families and friendships when given the chance," PETA explained. "Factory farms deny animals everything that's natural and important to them, confining them to filthy, cramped cages, stalls, and sheds where a steady diet of drugs keeps them alive only long enough to be sent to the slaughterhouse."

The demonstration will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 at noon.

