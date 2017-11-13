WATCH: Woman blocking kids from ride leads to fight at SC Chuck E. Cheese

The video, posted to Facebook by Mikoyah Harvin, shows a fight breaking out at the Chuck E. Cheese location at 1775 Burning Tree Dr. in Columbia. (Source: Mikoyah Harvin)

A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride in Columbia.

The video, posted to Facebook by Mikoyah Harvin, shows a fight breaking out at the Chuck E. Cheese location at 1775 Burning Tree Dr. in Columbia.

Harvin says the video allegedly began when one woman was stopping others from allowing their child onto a small children's ride. The unknown woman went to such lengths to bar others, Harvin says the woman got onto the ride to stop others from using it.

The video shows others in the area of the fight holding small children, at toward the end, shows one woman pulling a piece of the booth apart as she climbs into a booth, and another man getting caught in the fight as restaurant employees try to break up the fight.

It is unclear what happened prior to the fight or if the unknown woman was provoked in any way.

We've reached out to both the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department who says no report was filed following the fight.

We've reached out to CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck. E. Cheese, for comment.

WARNING: This video is graphic and does contain foul language. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.