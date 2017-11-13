United Way of the Midlands establishes internship fund for late WIS general manager

There is a new internship fund, at the United Way of the Midlands in honor of former WIS General Manager Mel Stebbins, who passed away in August.

Officials with the United Way say this internship signifies the importance of both his professional career in media and his years of dedicated community service.

The United Way is currently accepting donations to fund the internship in honor of Stebbins.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to honor Mr. Stebbins and keep his philanthropic spirit alive through this internship," Sara Fawcett, United Way of the Midlands President and CEO, stated. "He was a genuine advocate for education, and we look forward to honoring his passion through this opportunity for college students and our overall mission as an organization.”

Stebbins was the General Manager of WIS-TV until his retirement in 2008. In his retirement, Stebbins graciously gave thirteen years of volunteer leadership to United Way of the Midlands through serving on its Education Council, Campaign Committee and Board of Directors. While serving as Chairman of the Education Council, Stebbins was instrumental in the creation of the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) that now serves over 500 at-risk children in the Midlands each year. In addition, Stebbins volunteered with Girl Scouts, Junior Achievement, Palmetto Health Foundation, the Guardian Ad Litem program, the Cultural Council, Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, and was a member of the Spring Valley Rotary Club.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.uway.org/mel. If you wish send in a donation by mail please contact Mike Gray at mgray@uway.com or 803-733-5422. The internship will begin in fall 2018 and continue as funding is available. Additional details on the application process will be released in 2018.

