$25,000 reward offered for info on Kershaw Co. August train derailment

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, CSX Police, and Crimestoppers are offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding a trail derailment in August.

The derailment happened in Lugoff on Aug. 5, and the investigation has determined that a yellow bulldozer was purposefully placed on the railroad tracks to cause the collision with the CSX train.

The collision caused several of the train cars to derail. The CSX Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties. Additional information is needed to move the investigation forward.

This is an increase from the initial $5,000 reward offered by CSX Police.

If you know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), submit a tip via P3 TIPS smartphone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

