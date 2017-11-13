Video shows man breaking into Benedict College building

Police are looking for a man wanted for several burglaries at Benedict College.

Benedict Police say video shows the suspect breaking through a window of one of the college's buildings to get inside and walk around one of the offices.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Benedict Police Department Investigations at 803-253-5400 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

