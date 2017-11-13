USC-Clemson game time set for Thanksgiving weekend

A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.More >>
It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but South Carolina will take it. Despite three first-quarter turnovers, the Gamecocks defeated Florida 28-20 thanks to a dominant rushing attack.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
Chuck Person of Auburn University has been formally indicted after a federal bribery probe.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
