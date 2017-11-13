USC-Clemson game time set for Thanksgiving weekend

The Palmetto Bowl is getting the primetime spotlight as one of the South's oldest rivalries will be televised at 7:30 p.m.

The annual South Carolina - Clemson game will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 25, the South Carolina athletics department announced on Monday.

The SEC Network's SEC Nation will also be in town that morning for a broadcast outside the stadium.

More on this story as it develops.

