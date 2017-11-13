A Muslim Marine is on a mission to educate the world about his faith on Main Street in Columbia

A practicing Muslim and Marine corporal is visiting Columbia on Monday in hopes of breaking down barriers and answering questions for anyone who has them.

Cpl. Mansoor Shams will be along Main Street on Monday holding a sign that says, "I'm a Muslim and U.S. Marine. Ask Anything!"

South Carolina marks the 27th state Shams has visited as part of his tour around the country to answer questions and educate others about not only his religion, but his service.

Shams says he served four years in the Marine Corps before his honorable discharge. He now works for the federal government as an assistant to two Securities and Exchange Commission.

But Shams says his mission is education.

"Some misinformed people I come across wonder how can one be an American, let alone an American Marine, while at the same time being a Muslim. What they don't realize is that loyalty to one's country of residence is part faith," Shams said. "In fact, it is very Muslim."

Shams will appear on Main Street between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

