NFL wide receiver scores TD same day wife loses child prematurel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NFL wide receiver scores TD same day wife loses child prematurely

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose) San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose)
SAN FRANCISCO (WIS) -

Any day is a good day when you get to start in the NFL - especially when you score. But Sunday, Nov. 12 was different for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. 

Goodwin, the brightest star on the 1-9 football team scored a deep 83-yard touchdown during their 31-21 win vs. the New York Giants. As he entered the end zone, Goodwin dropped to his knees and looked up to the sky, and dropped his head again. 

Not many knew that he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby son hours earlier due to pregnancy complications. 

He posted a photo on his Instagram before the game, holding the tiny hand of his son, with this message: 

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself throughout this pregnancy. Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. ????

Goodwin returned to be with his family after the game. The 49ers have a bye week and don't have to return to practice until Nov. 20. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

