CHECK YOUR TICKETS: A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in the Midlands

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Sumter is $2 million richer.

The $2 million ticket was purchased from the Sunoco at 1083 Broad St. in Sumter for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winner also played the PowerPlay and doubled their winnings as a result. 

The winning numbers are 4, 6, 16, 30, 56 with the Powerball number 18.

