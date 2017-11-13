UPDATE: Man wanted for 'inappropriate touching' case at a gas st - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Man wanted for 'inappropriate touching' case at a gas station has been identified

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Investigators in Lexington County say they've identified a man who they say inappropriately touched someone inside a Midlands area convenience store.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators say the 25-year-old man performed the act inside a Knoll Station Drive store back on Sept. 2. Investigators say this isn't the first time he's done it.

Deputies previously limited information on him because he scanned his card inside the store to buy cigarettes.

Deputies did not release the man's name. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly