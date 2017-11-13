UPDATE: Man wanted for 'inappropriate touching' case at a gas station has been identified

Investigators in Lexington County say they've identified a man who they say inappropriately touched someone inside a Midlands area convenience store.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators say the 25-year-old man performed the act inside a Knoll Station Drive store back on Sept. 2. Investigators say this isn't the first time he's done it.

Deputies previously limited information on him because he scanned his card inside the store to buy cigarettes.

Deputies did not release the man's name.

