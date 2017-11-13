An 'inappropriate touching' case at a gas station has deputies seeking a 25-year-old man

Investigators in Lexington County are seeking a man who they say inappropriately touched someone inside a Midlands area convenience store.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators say the 25-year-old man performed the act inside a Knoll Station Drive store back on Sept. 2. Investigators say this isn't the first time he's done it.

Deputies have limited information on him because because he scanned his card inside the store to buy cigarettes.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.