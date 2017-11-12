UPDATE: Claflin student accused of shooting, killing roommate out on bond

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Andre Sanders, Jr., of Savannah, who was also a Claflin University student. He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Claflin University student accused of the shooting death of his roommate has been released from jail.

The bond was set at $75,000 for 21-year-old Andre Sanders Jr. on Sunday. He is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Police say Sanders shot his roommate, Dravious Terry, at a privately-owned apartment complex near the school’s campus on Friday.

Investigators are still working to learn more about what led to the shooting.

