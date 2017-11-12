Bond set for Claflin student accused of shooting, killing roommate

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Andre Sanders, Jr., of Savannah, who was also a Claflin University student. He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Bond was set on Sunday for the Claflin student accused of killing his roommate.

The bond was set at $75,000 for 21-year-old Andre Sanders Jr. He is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Police say Sanders shot his roommate, Dravious Terry, at a privately-owned apartment complex near the school’s campus on Friday.

Investigators are still working to learn more about what led to the shooting.

