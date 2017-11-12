After previously having twins, a Maryland mother is now expecting triplets!

After having their first son back in 2011, and then welcoming twin boys in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert are now expecting triplet girls. (Source: The Tolbert Family)

After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.

“We have always joked about having a large family, but another pregnancy after the twins was not in our plans,” Tolbert told WIS-TV. “But God had other plans. I turned up pregnant again.”

It was when Nia went in for what was supposed to be a routine ultrasound that she found out she would not be having just one or two babies, but three! She said once the technician started asking if multiples ran in her family or her husband’s family, she had a pretty good idea she would be having more than one baby.

“After the first sonogram, we discovered it was twins,” the expecting mother said. “But when I returned from using the restroom for a second sonogram, the technician said actually there’s 3 ‘Baby A. Baby B. Baby C!’”

The news shocked Tolbert. She said she waited a few days to share the big news with her husband.

“I was en route to Tampa when he got the news and he fainted when he found out,” Nia said with a smile. “I finally talked to him the next day to confirm that he was in fact OK!”

The Tolberts already have three boys and are now expecting three girls. Nia says the boys are excited to be big brothers.

“They’re enthused about adding to the crew!”

The triplets are expected to make their big debut to the world in March of next year.

