Coroner investigates body found in lake near golf course

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina coroner is investigating after a body was found in a lake near a golf course.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the body of a female was found Saturday in a lake in Goose Creek's Crowfield Plantation community. Goose Creek is about 20 miles northwest of Charleston.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said people fishing found the body in the afternoon about 12 feet from the bank.

He said the body was a female but couldn't release further information. An autopsy was being done.

