Did you hear a loud boom around your house on Sunday? We may know what caused it.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.
The woman who lost the check is showing her appreciation by helping the man get an education and apartment.
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran's Day for Cassie Lohrey.
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.
Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.
President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
The South Carolina DMV has released images of the new REAL ID card which will begin to appear in 2018.
Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.
Any day is a good day when you get to start in the NFL - especially when you score. But Sunday, Nov. 12 was different for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Sumter is $2 million richer.
