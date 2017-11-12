Did you hear a loud boom around your house on Sunday? We may kno - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Did you hear a loud boom around your house on Sunday? We may know what caused it.

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Twitter / SC National Guard) (Source: Twitter / SC National Guard)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Many residents in the Midlands reported hearing a loud boom at their homes Sunday morning.

The boom was heard, and in some cases felt, in parts of Richland County all the way up to Lee County.

WIS was able to confirm that the loud booms were from a military training exercise that was being conducted at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson.

The South Carolina National Guard sent out a noise advisory in a tweet Sunday morning saying that their engineers were wrapping up some demolitions training. 

