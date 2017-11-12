Man killed after being struck by car on Garners Ferry Road identified by coroner

The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after being hit by a car on Garners Ferry Road while he was attempting to cross the street Friday night.

The coroner said Al Rogers Higgins, 51, died early Saturday morning. Autopsy results show Higgins died from blunt trauma to the torso and head.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on the 700 block of Garners Ferry Road. After being hit by the car, Higgins was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating.

