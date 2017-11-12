Man killed after being struck by car on Garners Ferry Road identified by coroner

Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Walmart employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Police say the shooting was related to a dispute among neighbors.More >>
Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.More >>
Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.More >>
Trump taunts Kim Jong Un in tweet: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'.More >>
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >>
Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.More >>
A South Carolina coroner is investigating after a body was found in a lake near a golf course.More >>
Many residents in the Midlands reported hearing a loud boom at their homes Sunday morning.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after being hit by a car on Garners Ferry Road while he was attempting to cross the street Friday night.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
