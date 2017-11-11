Coroner identifies victim in car wreck on Bluff Road

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car wreck on Bluff Road Friday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as Isaac Robinson, 39, of Charleston. Autopsy results show that Robinson died from blunt head trauma he received in the collision.

Details of the collision are limited at this time, however, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

