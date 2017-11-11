Police probe death of S. Carolina woman found shot in car

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a South Carolina woman found inside a car.

Gaffney Police Chief Rick Turner tells local media 30-year-old Sametra Achelle Dawkings was found dead inside a car on Thursday night outside her home.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired and found the woman dead from a possible gunshot wound.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says the death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not said if they have any suspects.

