Police probe death of S. Carolina woman found shot in car

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a South Carolina woman found inside a car.
Gaffney Police Chief Rick Turner tells local media 30-year-old Sametra Achelle Dawkings was found dead inside a car on Thursday night outside her home.
Authorities responded to a call of shots fired and found the woman dead from a possible gunshot wound.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says the death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
