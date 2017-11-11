Late night Kershaw County car chase ends in fiery crash

A late Friday night car chase in Kershaw County involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a fiery crash.

Jason Robinson is facing multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and driving with an open container of beer in the car, according to an incident report.

The chase began at about 11:48 p.m. when an officer with the Camden Police Department witnessed Robinson speeding on Springdale Drive. When the officer turned on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, Robinson increased his speed to get away. Robinson’s car slid across both of the lanes on Dekalb Street, striking the median before he continued towards Lugoff.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department took over the chase once Robinson got into Lugoff. Officers say Robinson’s car was finally stopped when an officer with the Elgin Police Department used spike stripes.

His car caught fire once it was stopped, however, no one was injured.

Deputies said an open container of alcohol was found inside his car. A sobriety test was given to Robinson after he was arrested and officials say he did not show any signs of impairment.

Robinson is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

In all, the Camden Police Department, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, and the Elgin Police Department assisted in this incident.

