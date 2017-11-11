Late night Kershaw County car chase ends in fiery crash

An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.More >>
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.More >>
A set of twins in Missouri #blessed their school with a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner just in time for Veterans Day.More >>
A set of twins in Missouri #blessed their school with a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner just in time for Veterans Day.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>
President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >>
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car wreck on Bluff Road Friday morning.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car wreck on Bluff Road Friday morning.More >>
South Carolina veterans and military members are getting some new assistance on legal issues, thanks to the state's top prosecutor.More >>
South Carolina veterans and military members are getting some new assistance on legal issues, thanks to the state's top prosecutor.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a South Carolina woman found inside a car.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a South Carolina woman found inside a car.More >>
A late Friday night car chase in Kershaw County involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a fiery crash.More >>
A late Friday night car chase in Kershaw County involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a fiery crash.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
Bond was denied Saturday morning for the man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points.More >>
Bond was denied Saturday morning for the man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points.More >>