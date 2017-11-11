Bond denied for Benedict student accused of beating, sexually assaulting woman in Five Points

Bond was denied Saturday morning for a Benedict student who is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Darius Nelson, 26, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers said at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nelson forced a woman into a secluded area on the Saluda Avenue before sexually assaulting her.

The female victim was also present in bond court on Saturday with the evidence of her attack still very visible.

In bond court on it was also revealed that Nelson is a student-athlete on the football team at Benedict College in Columbia.

