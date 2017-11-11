Gamecocks begin final homestand of season with tilt vs. Florida

The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
Chuck Person of Auburn University has been formally indicted after a federal bribery probe.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple players on the University of Alabama's 2009 BCS National Championship team might have been paid for autographs in December 2009 before the championship game against the Texas Longhorns.More >>
We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see if the No. 2 Crimson Tide did enough to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in their 24-10 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
Georgia’s balanced offense and two Jake Fromm passing touchdowns would be too much for Carolina to overcome as the Gamecocks fell to the top-ranked Bulldogs 24-10.More >>
In a game that began as a defensive battle, the Auburn offense came to life in what soon became a shootout in No. 14 Auburn's 42-27 win over Texas A&M Saturday.More >>
