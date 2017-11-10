WATCH: Young Missouri brothers rock The Star-Spangled Banner for their school's announcements

A set of twins in Missouri #blessed their school with a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner just in time for Veterans Day. (Source: Angela Zorbas Angelethopoulos)

The fourth-grade twins, Jayvion and Jayvon Biles, sang the song on the school's morning announcements at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School on Friday, and their principal, Angela Zorbas Angeletopoulos, posted the beautiful singing on her Facebook page Friday night.

You can watch the video here:

Sing it for America, boys!

