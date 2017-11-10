The Midlands new cat cafe was christened with a purr-fect proposal

As the doors were opening on Friday, one of the owners, Jamie Ortega, proposed to his girlfriend and co-owner Maria Garcia in front of the crowd. (Source: Catitude Cat Cafe/Facebook screenshot)

A new business - the Catitude Cat Cafe - opened with great fanfare on Friday, and a new beginning.

As the doors were opening on Friday, one of the owners, Jamie Ortega, proposed to his girlfriend and co-owner Maria Garcia in front of the crowd.

The business posted the video on their Facebook page:

Our owners Jaime Andres Ortega and Maria Garcia for their engagement! Seriously the best way to open catitude cafe this morning! The best of luck from all of us here at catitude cat cafe!!

Catitude Cat Cafe is located at 118 State Street in West Columbia. Congratulations to Jaime and Maria!

