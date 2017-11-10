My Take: Grab a veteran and thank them for their service

As we put away the pumpkins and Halloween decorations, many are already looking forward to Thanksgiving or even beyond to Christmas.

If you look around, you can already see the signs of the season popping up. But before we get there, there's another important holiday we should all pause and reflect on Veterans Day.

Unlike Memorial Day, this holiday doesn't get the same anticipation or fanfare. But it should. For most, there is no day off from work and no cookouts on the grill. But it is a time when we should all think about the sacrifices our military men and women have made and continue to make for our country.

Right now, we are in a time of great divisiveness and uncertainty. From tensions with North Korea to a seemingly endless string of mass murders all amid a climate of political divisiveness, we constantly deal with stressful issues that spark debate and often put people on differing sides.

However, each year on November 11th, we must put aside our differences and reflect on the selfless acts of those who have given us our very freedom to debate, protest and live free.

So, as you take your lunch break, go shopping or do your daily routine...grab a Veteran, thank them for their service and think about just how lucky we are to be living in the greatest nation in the world. That's my take, What's yours?

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.