Faith Hill, Tim McGraw call for 'common sense' gun control, is critical of the NRA in interview

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Two of country music's top and longstanding performers called out the National Rifle Association in an interview with Billboard

When speaking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas during a country music festival where 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured, the couple made it clear that they support gun control. 

“Look, I’m a bird hunter -- I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw told Billboard. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill added that doctors who treated the injuries in Las Vegas said: "they saw wounds like you'd see in war." 

"That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians," Hill said. "It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

The interview was in the review of their careers, marriage, and their first full-length album together entitled The Rest of Our Life. The country music powerhouse couple is also co-headling a tour, the Soul2Soul Tour, which continues through 2018. 

