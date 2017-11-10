Faith Hill, Tim McGraw call for 'common sense' gun control, is critical of the NRA in interview

Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Two of country music's top and longstanding performers called out the National Rifle Association in an interview with Billboard.

When speaking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas during a country music festival where 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured, the couple made it clear that they support gun control.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter -- I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw told Billboard. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill added that doctors who treated the injuries in Las Vegas said: "they saw wounds like you'd see in war."

"That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians," Hill said. "It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

The interview was in the review of their careers, marriage, and their first full-length album together entitled The Rest of Our Life. The country music powerhouse couple is also co-headling a tour, the Soul2Soul Tour, which continues through 2018.

Many took to social media to sound off on the couple's comments:

2 things Tim & Faith McGraw need to know: 1] What happens in countries when guns are taken away, 2] what's happening to NFL for bringing their politics to the field. You don't leave home without your protection, & I don't leave home w/o Smith & Wesson. https://t.co/0gXPesdtBD — kalli (@karmelaje) November 10, 2017

Gun control has reached a tipping point and momentum is on our side.



https://t.co/2hhF5rDNWZ — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw take aim at the NRA and demand gun control @HuffPostEnt Common sense is all Americans want. BACK GROUND CHECKS. — ken spurbeck (@KenSpurbeck) November 10, 2017

So now Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill r calling for gun control. I guess we have to remind ourselves these are entertainers not rocket scientist. — Bill Swaim???? (@BillSwaim2) November 10, 2017

