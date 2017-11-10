UPDATE: Power restored in Richland, Lexington counties after equipment problem

SCE&G is reporting that thousands are currently without power in Lexington and Richland counties at this hour. (Source: SCE&G)

After being without power in various spots of Lexington and Richland counties for a few hours, SCE&G's outage map says power has been restored in those areas.

An SCE&G spokesperson released a statement saying the outage was caused by a problem with a piece of their equipment:

We can confirm that there was a power outage affecting approximately 8,600 customers in Richland and Lexington Counties starting at approximately 1:55 p.m. today. A problem with a piece of equipment caused the outage. At this time, approximately 1,300 customers are without power and we are working quickly and safely to restore their service.

Lexington police also tweeted that the Park Road, between Weatherstone Road and Foxglen Road, was closed due to downed power lines, but did not cause the mass outage.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Park Road, between Weatherstone Road and Foxglen Road, is closed due to power lines down across the roadway. pic.twitter.com/Pwq3FU5RC0 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 10, 2017

