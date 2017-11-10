Big Game Garnet uniforms back for USC-Florida SEC closer

Some of the greatest games in South Carolina Gamecock football history were played in an all-Garnet uniform.

Well, they're back as the Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators in the last SEC East game of the season.

In a new video posted to Twitter, a highlight reel of each time the Gamecocks won in all-Garnet uniforms is shown followed by the big reveal.

The Gamecocks take on the Gators at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon on Saturday.

