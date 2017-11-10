Accident slows traffic on Interstate 20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation) (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision on Interstate 20 has slowed traffic considerable, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

That accident is located at mile marker 55 of the westbound lane.

Traffic was at a standstill earlier in the morning as officials worked to investigate.

Further details about the incident remain limited.

