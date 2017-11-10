Combustibles next to heating source causes fire in two-story gar - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Combustibles next to heating source causes fire in two-story garage

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
An accident involving combustibles near a heating source caused a garage fire in Columbia on Friday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department said the fire happened at an unattached two-story garage on the 2200 block of Marion Street.

Fire officials responded to the scene around 7 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

