FIRST ALERT: Watch out! A FREEZE is coming!

The nasty weather of Thursday is now just a memory as high pressure takes control of the forecast Friday and Saturday, giving us sunny and breezy conditions.

A dry cold front moves through Friday giving us much colder temperatures with a Freeze WARNING in effect for parts of the northern Midlands tonight. We could see widespread frost over much of the area if the winds slow down by nighttime.

A cold front arrives by Sunday, clouds will increasing and we’ll see a slight chance of showers. A slow warming trend starts early part of next week.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, a bit breezy. Highs middle 60's

Tonight: Clear and cold, lows in the upper 20's to near 30 northern Midlands, middle 30's central Midlands, upper 30's southern Midlands.

Saturday: Sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs middle 50's

Sunday: Increasing clouds, cool. Highs upper 50's

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.