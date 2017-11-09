VIDEO: RCSD seeks lottery ticket thief in armed robbery

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

On Friday, Nov. 3, just after 11 p.m., a suspect entered the Circle K, located at 8500 Two Notch Road, and stated he had a gun.

The suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from the store employee. Once the suspect stole what he wanted, he fled the gas station on foot.

The suspect is described a black male wearing blue jeans, red sleeveless jacket, black hoodie, used to cover his face, a white scarf on his head, and white tennis shoes.

Sheriff Lott is asking for assistance in identifying and locating this suspect. Anyone with information is asked call, email or use P3 Tips from your phone and send and the anonymous tip to Crimestoppers by called 1-888-CRIME-SC.

