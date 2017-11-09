Little Debbie, you sneaky lass: snack cake giant says demise of item was greatly exaggerated

Little Debbie, don't do this to us! (Source: Little Debbie /Twitter screenshot)

Little Debbie, don't do this to us!

The popular snack cake that features the cheery and legendary Little Debbie on its boxes tweeted a picture with four of its popular snack cakes on it: the Christmas tree cakes, the Nutty Buddy, the Oatmeal Creme Pies, and the honey buns.

Then Little Debbie asked a dangerous question on Nov. 8: Which one? The photo featured the four snack cakes and says "one gotta go forever..."

Its similar to a popular Facebook meme where someone poses a question to "which one has to go," and lists a series of foods, pop stars, cars, restaurants, etc.

But, McKee Foods spokesperson Mike Gloekler told TODAY Food that the Little Debbie team was just having a little fun at their fan's expense.

"Our Little Debbie fans never disappoint when it comes to their passion for favorite products," Gloekler added. "We know we make a fun product that makes people smile."

Meanwhile, Little Debbie knows they've started some drama.

They even had William Shatner tripping!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.