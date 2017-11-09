Little Debbie, no! Are they getting rid of one of their snack cakes?

Little Debbie, don't do this to us! (Source: Little Debbie /Twitter screenshot)

Little Debbie, don't do this to us!

The popular snack cake that features the cheery and legendary Little Debbie on its boxes tweeted a picture with four of its popular snack cakes on it: the Christmas tree cakes, the Nutty Buddy, the Oatmeal Creme Pies, and the honey buns.

Then Little Debbie asked a dangerous question on Nov. 8: Which one? The photo featured the four snack cakes and says "one gotta go forever..."

Its similar to a popular Facebook meme where someone poses a question to "which one has to go," and lists a series of foods, pop stars, cars, restaurants, etc.

But if you have to get rid of one of your iconic items, we could do without the Banana Marshmellow Pies.

Meanwhile, Little Debbie knows they've started some drama.

