Vikings LB Tindall to announce college decision “by the end of year”

All season long, Channing Tindall has been asked about where he’ll play college football once his days at Spring Valley are over.

On Thursday, Tindall told reporters he’s one step closer to making that decision.

“I have three main colleges I’m looking at: South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida,” said Tindall. “And I can tell you I’m going to make my decision by the end of the year.”

Tindall was in Athens last week to see the Gamecocks take on the top-ranked Bulldogs. The Vikings senior linebacker was impressed by both programs’ performances.

“I felt like South Carolina played hard, but Georgia, I felt like they had a better scheme and they just came off with a win.”

Tindall said he grew up a fan of Georgia and he’s seen that the Bulldogs say what they mean when they’ve spoken to him.

“The coaching staff is what really impressed me,” said Tindall. “Everything that they say they’re going to do before even the season started, they have done and they show proof which is really impressive.”

Although Tindall has three schools in mind, he told reporters he may take an unofficial visit to Clemson this weekend “just to see what they have to offer.” He also said he may check out the game between Georgia and Auburn on Saturday. Tindall plans to attend another South Carolina home game this season as well.

Tindall will likely skip the early signing period and make his decision official in February.

