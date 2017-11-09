Elgin woman killed in car crash outside Shaw AFB

An Elgin woman died Thursday afternoon in a collision near Shaw Air Force Base.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the woman as Ashley Gurly.

The coroner says the wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on Highway 378 in front of Shaw AFB. Details about the collision have not been released yet but the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Gurly was transported to a local hospital following the collision where she died from her injuries. An autopsy will be performed in Newberry on Friday.

