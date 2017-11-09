Spring Valley's Tindall receives U.S. Army All-America Bowl jersey

Tindall poses for a photo with his teammates and coach on Thursday after receiving his U.S. All-American Bowl jersey. (Source: WIS)

Spring Valley senior linebacker Channing Tindall stands with representatives from the U.S. Army after receiving his jersey. (Source: WIS)

Channing Tindall has had to make countless decisions since his senior year began in August. One of those decisions for the Spring Valley linebacker will put him in the spotlight on a national stage.

On Thursday, Tindall was joined by family members, teammates, and other students in the Vikings gym as he received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey.

“I felt like Superman when I put on this jersey,” Tindall said. “It’s time just to ball out in San Antonio and show them what a South Carolina boy can do.”

The choice between playing in this game and the Under Armour All-America Game wasn’t an easy one for Tindall. However, it was his appreciation for the Armed Forces that helped him decide to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“It’s such a great honor, especially coming from a military background,” said Tindall. “This is kind of my way of showing my support for my parents for one of them joining the military and what not when they were younger.”

Tindall says his biological father was a captain in the United States Coast Guard and his grandparents including one who served in the Vietnam War.

Tindall will be one of five players from the Palmetto State on the East squad. He’ll have the chance to play in the same game where DeSean Jackson, Terelle Pryor, and Tahj Boyd all made names for themselves by winning the Pete Dawkins MVP Award. Simply to have the opportunity to play in that game is one that Spring Valley head coach Robin Bacon says Tindall has earned.

“I think, number one, he’s such a high-quality kid and he’s a great student-athlete, works extremely hard,” Bacon said. “The core values of the Army are things that we try to establish in our football program and I think Channing lives those out. I couldn’t think of a better person to be selected for the U.S. Army game because his habits and character speak volumes of what the U.S. military is.”

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl takes place in the Alamodome on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

