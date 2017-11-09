Former Richland Co. Rec. Commission employee pleads guilty to meth charges

A former Richland County Rec Commission employee has pleaded guilty to a meth distribution charge.

James Anthony Brown faces a mandatory sentence of 5 years in prison with a possibility of up to 40 years.

He was arrested in May 2016 after deputies found him with nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.

A search of his home found 20 thousand dollars worth of meth. At one time, Brown was the commission's Director Of Recreation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.