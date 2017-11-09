Sister of hit-and-run victim says suspect left her sister for dead; bond set for driver

Police say on October 11, 27-year-old Cindy Latorre was riding her moped home from work when she was hit by a car. (Source: Family photo; family photo)

A woman says her sister was left for dead after a hit-and-run accident back in October on SC 277 and Parkland Road.

The accused driver, Michael Mobley, was gr anted bond on Thursday. Mobley is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and causing great bodily injuries.

WIS-TV spoke with Diana Ortiz, the sister of the victim. Police say on October 11, 27-year-old Cindy Latorre was riding her moped home from work when she was hit by a car.

“He ran over her and he left her there,” Ortiz said. “That was actually her second day on a moped. Just finding a means to get to work and get back."

The driver fled the scene, but the license plate led police Mobley and they released his photo to the public. Wednesday, he turned himself in.

“The hardest part is actually knowing that someone can actually be so heartless to leave her there and not care that she could’ve died,” Ortiz said.

Surviving is still a constant struggle for Latorre, with nearly 40 percent of her body covered in third-degree burns.

"She was really battling a lot of injuries a lot of fractures, massive blood transfusions," Ortiz said. "A lot of surgeries involved, I mean actually she's had 12 surgeries and still looking at some more."

Mobley's bond was set at $25,000. Ortiz says it’s not about the accident, but what happened after.

“It can happen to anybody, but if he would’ve stopped and he would’ve helped her, it would’ve been something different,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz also says if it weren’t for a couple good Samaritans who did stop and help, she’s sure her sister would be dead.

Latorre is recovering in the intensive care unit. In addition to the third-degree burns, she’s also suffering from pelvic fractures, a collapsed lung, dislocated hip, and several broken bones.

