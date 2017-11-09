Midlands woman arrested for disorderly conduct collapses in custody, dies days later

A Columbia woman who collapsed at the Lexington County Detention Center following her arrest last week died after a brief hospital stay, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirms.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the woman as 38-year-old Aisha Jamilah Abdul-Khaliq.

“We extend our condolences to Ms. Abdul Khaliq’s family members as they deal with her passing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Work is underway to determine what led to her death. As is standard procedure when a person dies in the custody of a law enforcement agency, SLED has come in and begun a thorough investigation.”

Koon said Abdul-Khaliq collapsed while being booked into the detention center on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and remained in custody after being transported and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary screenings of Abdul-Khaliq’s urine and blood was taken during her hospital stay indicate the presence of illegal narcotics in her system at the time of her arrest, according to Fisher. The final results are still pending.

Abdul-Khaliq was arrested on Berryhill Road and charged with public disorderly conduct after arriving at the scene of a traffic stop in an attempt to pick up a child, Koon said. Deputies physically restrained Abdul-Khaliq after she failed to comply with their commands.

“Lexington County EMS treated Ms. Abdul-Khaliq for a minor leg injury she sustained during the physical altercation,” Koon said. “Ms. Abdul-Khaliq refused additional EMS care and she was subsequently released by EMS personnel. A deputy took her to jail, where she collapsed a short time later.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.