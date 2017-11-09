Craigslist advertiser shoots college student, steals iPhone, Nikes, leaves him to die

A Georgia man who lured a 21-year-old college student with an ad on Craigslist has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds says Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg, 24, was found guilty late Tuesday in the 2015 shooting death of James E. Jones.

Reynolds says Jones was a junior at Clark Atlanta University when he responded Feb. 9, 2015, to a Craigslist post advertising an iPhone for sale.

Ruthenberg and two other men shot him with a .45-caliber gun when he arrived, and then stole his cellphone, Reynolds said.

As Jones lay dying, Ruthenberg told one of the other men to take Jones' Nike tennis shoes, and then shot him again, Reynolds said.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the other two men, Jordan James Baker, 21, and Jonathon O’Neil Myles, 22, testified against Ruthenberg. Charges against them are still pending.

Friends of Jones, who was from Daytona Beach, Florida, said the chemistry major was ambitious, always well-dressed and planned to be a doctor, the Journal Constitution reported.

Ruthenberg will be sentenced Nov. 20.

